The Jackson County School District has set graduation days for local high school seniors for early June.

On Tuesday, June 1: Jackson Alternative School will graduate its students at 10 a.m. Adult Education is at 6 p.m., and Sneads High School is at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, June 3: Graceville High School graduation is at 6 p.m. Cottondale High School’s is at 8 p.m.

On Friday, June 4: Hope School graduation is at 10 a.m. Malone School’s is at 6 p.m., and Marianna High School’s is at 8 p.m.