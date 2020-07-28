Jackson County grants space to counselors

It took 13 years, and enduring about 300 rejections of her proposal, but on Tuesday Apostle Mary Johnson finally got a “yes” to the question she’s been asking Jackson County Commissioners repeatedly through the years, always phrased the same way:

“God, Yahweh, sent me before the county commission requesting free counseling for the public on a voluntary basis, granted you give me space to use once, twice, or three times a week.”

There would be a few seconds of silence after that, followed by the chairman’s familiar reply: “Sorry, Apostle Johnson, there’s no action at this time.”

But on Tuesday, the board informed Johnson of their decision in a budget session last week to open up such a space for pastoral and secular counselors that have the necessary credentials and liability insurance. Johnson and others that qualify can use a meeting room in the Marianna library once a week to counsel others.

Johnson receives people at her house, some 20 individuals right now, who seek her guidance in matters of marriage, problems of various sorts, and life in general. She said she limits her counseling to talking with her visitors about what the scripture of the Bible has to say on the troubles they present.

An ordained minister, she holds a pastoral counseling license.

Johnson has been unwavering in her quest for the public space, saying she has been strongly compelled by a higher power to do so.

When the county shifted to Zoom meetings in the shadow of COVID-19, Johnson went on the site for the first time in her life, asking her question from a distance as the meetings progressed toward their conclusions and her spot on the agenda.