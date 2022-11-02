Jackson County Health and Extension teams to host Heart & Sole 5K, health fair

The Florida Department of Health’s Jackson County unit and UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County have partnered to bring back the annual Heart & Sole 5K and add a health fair to the event, the extension service announced last week.

It will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Citizen’s Lodge Park in Marianna, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The park is located at 4574 Lodge Drive.

The annual Heart & Sole 5K Walk/Run is meant to highlight the fact that physical activity is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. After the run, participants are encouraged to stay for the fair and those that may not be able to do the run/walk are also invited to the fair. There, you can learn about various health and safety topics, as well as organizations and resources available in Jackson County.

The Health Fair is free for everyone, and registration for the 5K is $5.

Free shirts are available for the first 50 registrants for the 5K and finisher medals will be awarded to everyone who completes it. Check-in for the 5K will start at 7:30 a.m. and it will kick off at 8 a.m.

The Health Fair will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We encourage everyone in the community to come out and take part in this event,” an extension representative said in the press release. “We will have educational presentations, free giveaways and fun activities, like a bounce house and jump rope contest. Immunizations will be available on-site.”

You can visit JacksonCountyFCS.Eventbrite.com to register for the 5K or go by the Extension office office at 2741 Penn Ave., Suite 3, in Marianna.

For additional details and an event timeline, visit facebook.com/JacksonCountyFCS. If you have any questions, call UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County at 850-482-9620 or the Florida Department of Health Jackson County at 850-526-2412, ext. 114.

For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least ten working days prior to the event so that proper consideration may be given to the request. UF/IFAS Extension is an Equal Opportunity Institution.