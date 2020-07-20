Jackson County health officials announce COVID deaths

Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) on Saturday announced three COVID-19-related deaths. The individuals are an 86-year-old female resident, an 85-year-old female resident and a 77-year-old male resident. These are the eighth, ninth and 10th COVID-19-related deaths for Jackson County.
By Monday afternoon, according to Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, the death count in Jackson County had risen to 12. No additional details about the two latest deaths were reported as of this writing.
“The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths are increasing daily. The virus is here and our friends and loved ones are dying from it. It is up to us as a community to do everything we can to slow the spread of this virus,” DOH-Jackson Health Officer Sandy Martin said in Saturday’s announcement.
“If you are contacted by the County Health Department with a positive result or as a contact of a positive individual, you should cooperate with the contact tracer and follow their instructions.
“Contact tracing, social distancing, avoiding large groups, using cloth masks and isolating when we are sick are the tools we have right now to fight the spread. Failure to use these tools effectively and appropriately will cause additional lives to be lost.”
On Saturday, there were 769 total positive cases of COVID-19 associated with Jackson County. By Monday, that number had risen to 857.
Also on Monday, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners issued a statement recommending following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC advises “wearing cloth face coverings, commonly referred to as masks, in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations. According to CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield, ‘Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting,’” the statement from the county commission said.
“CDC guidelines also state that Masks are only of benefit as part of a comprehensive approach in the fight against COVID-19. Remember to practice physical distancing, good hand hygiene, and to stay at home if you are experiencing symptoms related to Covid-19.
“To help prevent the spread of Covid-19 the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners strongly recommends following these guidelines as outlined by the CDC.”
More information about COVID-19 is available online at cdc.gov/coronavirus or floridahealthcovid19.gov. Individuals can call the statewide COVID-19 hotline 24/7 at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.