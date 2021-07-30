Jackson County hires new emergency management director

Jackson County has hired Keith Maddox as the local government’s new emergency management director.

Rodney Andreasen had retired from that job in December of last year.

In a press release, Maddox was described as an experienced paramedic-firefighter and educator.

“His resume boasts experience as a paramedic firefighter, lieutenant, chief, EMS educator, flight medic, director of operations, and more,” the release stated. “Keith’s experience gives him a special ability to prepare for the unplanned. This is highly valued when considering events like Hurricane Michael in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic,” it continued.

“We are very excited to welcome Keith to the county,” said County Administrator Wilanne Daniels. “With close to 30 years of experience in emergency services and education, we anticipate great things from him in this position.”