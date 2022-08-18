Jackson County hires new tourism director

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday affirmed the hiring of new county Tourist Development Council Executive Director Kelsi Williams.

County Administrator Wilanne Daniels requested the board’s confirmation, saying Williams was the pick from a pool of “many highly qualified applicants for the position.”

In a press release from county Public Information Officer Dylan Bass, Williams was described as someone that “has worked in various leadership roles over the last 10 years, most recently as an Operations Director for Briva Health, a non-profit organization and partner of the State of Minnesota.”

The release spoke further of her experience and how she can apply it here.

“She brings to the position a thorough knowledge of the principles of management, as well as a high level of enthusiasm for developing partnerships with stakeholders to ensure the success of the goals and objectives of the TDC,” the release states.

Williams was quoted from the meeting, where she said she was “very excited to bring more voices to the table, and help amplify the voices that are already there,” adding that she is “excited and grateful for the opportunity.”

Administrator Daniels was also quoted in the release. “We are so proud to have Kelsi join us, with the board’s confirmation, I am excited to see what she is going to do with the position,” Daniels said.

Daniels also had words of praise for county recreation department employee Daniel Darbyshire, who served in the role on an interim basis while the search was on for a long-term TDC director, saying he had done a “wonderful job” in the temporary assignment.

“He’s done everything he’s been asked to do and more,” she said. “He has taken initiative and shown maturity beyond his years.”