Jackson County hires NextStep director

Jackson County Commissioners have affirmed Tammy Dasher as the first director of the new NextStep at Endeavor Academy.

The Academy program will help adults with autism move forward in their independent living and career-readiness skills.

To be carried out in classroom settings and through community experiences, the NextStep program is being launched by Jackson County along with Endeavor Forward.

The Academy is a central part of the 1200-acre Endeavor Park, a mixed-use development at the site of the former Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.

Dasher brings 29 years of special education experience in Florida, beginning with a teaching career that spanned two decades in the classroom setting. She most recently served as an autism consultant for Florida State University’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD).

Dasher earned her master’s (1995) and bachelor’s (1992) degrees in Special Education from the University of West Florida. In 2000, she was recognized as a National Board-Certified Teacher (NBCT) in the area of Exceptional Student Education. She earned her Behavior Analyst Board Certification (BCBA) in 2011.