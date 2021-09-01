Jackson County hires NextStep director

Jackson County Commissioners have affirmed Tammy Dasher as the first director of the new NextStep at Endeavor Academy.
The Academy program will help adults with autism move forward in their independent living and career-readiness skills.
To be carried out in classroom settings and through community experiences, the NextStep program is being launched by Jackson County along with Endeavor Forward.
The Academy is a central part of the 1200-acre Endeavor Park, a mixed-use development at the site of the former Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.
Dasher brings 29 years of special education experience in Florida, beginning with a teaching career that spanned two decades in the classroom setting. She most recently served as an autism consultant for Florida State University’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD).
Dasher earned her master’s (1995) and bachelor’s (1992) degrees in Special Education from the University of West Florida. In 2000, she was recognized as a National Board-Certified Teacher (NBCT) in the area of Exceptional Student Education. She earned her Behavior Analyst Board Certification (BCBA) in 2011.
Dasher served as a special education teacher at Pace High School for 21 years. In addition to teaching, she spent her summers working in related areas such as job coaching and curriculum building. Several of those summers she spent as an instructor and coach at Autism Pensacola’s Kids for Camp program.
“After an extensive search, Tammy emerged clearly as the director we’ve been looking for to launch NextStep at Endeavor Academy off the ground and elevate its profile around the country,” said Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels in a press release about the hire.
“Tammy has the right leadership skills and commitment to the autism community to shape NextStep at Endeavor Academy’s bright future.”
The program will prepare individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing training in vocational and independent living skills. Skills taught will also include financial, safety, nutrition, community, health, etiquette, relationships, transportation and problem-solving.
“I am passionate and dedicated to serving people with special needs,” Dasher said in the release. “I have been fortunate to forge a career that has never felt like ‘work’ to me. NextStep’s bold vision holds many opportunities for individuals with autism. I’m truly honored to take the helm of this important organization.”
Dasher will work closely with project collaborators, which currently includes Jackson County, the city of Marianna, Chipola College, CareerSource Chipola, and First Place AZ. Employment partners include Catalyst Fabric Solutions, City of Marianna, Family Dollar Corporation, Jackson County and Lowe’s.
“I have known Tammy for many years through her work with FSU and we are excited to have someone with her background and knowledge of our area,” stated Endeavor Forward President Syntha Alvarez.
In June of 2020, Jackson County received a $5.8 million Florida Job Growth Infrastructure Grant to revitalize the site into an employment center. Jackson County is allocating $750,000 for the NextStep at Endeavor Academy.
Plans for launching the new NextStep at Endeavor Academy are projected for the first half of 2022. Future phases include residential living opportunities and community-wide engagement.
Interested program applicants, families and employers should email info@jacksoncountyfl.gov or call 850-482-9633.
Although no job postings associated with the Academy have yet been listed on the Jackson County website, you can check jacksoncountyfl.gov to find those and all county job opportunities as they occur. Near the bottom of the site, a green box called "Employment opportunities" contains all the listings. It takes a moment to load after you click the box.