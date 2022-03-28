 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson County honors Britt as 100th birthday approaches

County honors Britt as 100th birthday approaches

Simon Britt, center, holds his 100th birthday proclamation, the framed copy presented here by Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Peacock as other Jackson County Commissioners look on, including, from left, Eric Hill, Paul Donofro Jr., Clint Pate, and Alex McKinnie.

 KARLYN TIDWELL, PROVIDED

Jackson County resident Simon Britt is set to celebrate his 100th birthday on April 7.

A few days ahead of that milestone, Jackson County Commissioners adopted a proclamation celebrating his century mark.

Britt, of Campbellton, came to the board’s March 22 meeting to accept a framed copy of the document.

A lifelong farmer and fisherman in his private life, Britt also has a record of public service in a career that included his work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he was assistance for that agency at Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University (FAMU).

He also is one of the first African-American members of the Soil and Conservation District board in Jackson County.

Britt was also a key figure in the establishment of Campbellton-Browntown Park in Jackson County.

He and his wife of 60 years, the late Mary A. Britt, raised two sons and he continues to inspire the lives of six grandchildren.

