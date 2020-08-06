Jackson County Housing board gets new members

As Jackson County government heads toward a new fiscal year starting in October, it has some fresh faces on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC), which works with the county housing grants coordinator, the Emerald Coast Regional Council and the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program.

The members of the AHAC are volunteers “who actively seek ways to improve, encourage and facilitate affordable housing throughout the county,” according to the county’s website summary regarding the group.

Jackson County Commissioner Eric Hill and four others were newly appointed to that board in late May. The AHAC committee must include individuals that represent the residential home building industry, the banking/mortgage-lending industry, a party engaged in the labor of home building, a advocate for low-income people, providers of affordable housing in both the for-profit and non-for-profit sectors, real estate professionals in connection with affordable housing, a local planning committee member, a person that lives in the jurisdiction, a citizen who represents employers, and an elected official.

Anita Halling, of the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group, is another new member. She serves in the slot reserved for an advocate for low-income persons.

Mike Ubias comes on board from USDA Rural Development and serves in a slot reserved for a baking or mortgage lending industry representative.

The Rev. Michael Jones, of Trinity Powerhouse Church, serves as a citizen residing in the jurisdiction.