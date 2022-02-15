Jackson County inks grant agreement

Jackson County Commissioners have signed off on a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity in which the county will receive up to $300,000 to improve two sites identified as potential sites of job-heavy businesses.

The money is from the agency’s Rural Infrastructure Fund and will be used to pursue Industrial Site Certification of the commerce-focused portion of Endeavor and of the Spanish Trail Commerce Site that have been targeted for development of assets that make them “shovel ready” in hopes that the sites’ readiness will bring job-creating businesses to the locations in short order.

The money is expected to cover things like site boundary and digital topographic surveys, Phase I environmental assessments and wetland identification, master site plans, site utility and access designs, and final site certification applications and submission of the documents.

The total award for this grant is not to exceed $300,000.