Jackson County joins Keep America Beautiful

After extensive discussion on the merits of spending the money to do so, Jackson County Commissioners voted to join the Keep America Beautiful (KAB) organization for a one-time startup affiliate fee of $3,500, and to devote another $250 a year to keep the membership alive.
For that investment, the county will get loads of support from KAB, commissioners were told, as leaders try to reduce littering, encourage recycling and generally beautify the landscape.
KAB was established in 1952 and, according to paperwork associated with the organization, it has a track record of helping communities develop public awareness campaigns and activities to reduce the generation of litter on public rights-of-way and to control it.
The organization is expected to share a framework of approaches the county can use to build a robust community spirit to help “Keep Jackson County Beautiful” become a refrain and a commitment to action in the local population.
Walton and some other surrounding counties have joined the nationally recognized organization with significantly positive results, Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels told the board in discussion this week, noting that board members are being contacted often by citizens upset about the amount of litter seen on local roadways.
“They’ve done a lot of the work for you, they’ll be handing you materials about how to get the word out, if you come under this umbrella,” she said. “There are training materials, and it’s very economical year to year, at only $250 to remain a part of it.”
Some commissioners wondered whether the money could be put to better use in working with local youth clubs, perhaps making chapter donations in exchange for their adoption of roadways to keep clean, but board members were told that most organizations are unlikely to put young members to work in those locations because of the potential liability that might pose.
Daniels said county staff is looking down multiple avenues to create a core of support in litter control, and that KAB could help advise with ideas regarding the organization and implementation of such campaigns.
Commissioners in the meeting did acknowledge that litter is a problem that must be addressed. Board member Eric Hill mentioned Rocky Creek Road in particular. It meets up with State Road 71 in Marianna, just south of where fast food restaurants begin to line the SR 71 corridor into town from Interstate 10. Fast food wrappers constantly dot the east-west running Rocky Creek Road, which serves as a popular connector linking Marianna and the Cypress community.
As this affiliation begins, Daniels and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield are already working on a video at Marianna High School to kick off an awareness campaign aimed at young citizens.
KAB’s tools, resources, programs, training materials and potential contribution of community impact grants and special incentives are now in the county’s toolbox for use in such efforts and others.