Jackson County joins Keep America Beautiful

After extensive discussion on the merits of spending the money to do so, Jackson County Commissioners voted to join the Keep America Beautiful (KAB) organization for a one-time startup affiliate fee of $3,500, and to devote another $250 a year to keep the membership alive.

For that investment, the county will get loads of support from KAB, commissioners were told, as leaders try to reduce littering, encourage recycling and generally beautify the landscape.

KAB was established in 1952 and, according to paperwork associated with the organization, it has a track record of helping communities develop public awareness campaigns and activities to reduce the generation of litter on public rights-of-way and to control it.

The organization is expected to share a framework of approaches the county can use to build a robust community spirit to help “Keep Jackson County Beautiful” become a refrain and a commitment to action in the local population.

Walton and some other surrounding counties have joined the nationally recognized organization with significantly positive results, Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels told the board in discussion this week, noting that board members are being contacted often by citizens upset about the amount of litter seen on local roadways.