 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackson County K9 team finds Alabama homicide suspect

  • Updated
  • 0

In the early morning of July 7, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) K-9 team helped track down an Alabama homicide suspect, tracking him to a wooded area and securing his arrest.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama had reached out for the local agency’s help in the early morning hours of July 7, according to JCSO, needing canines to help track homicide suspect Benjamin Adam Nowell, who had allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face.

Once the JCSO team was on the scene, a track was established in Houston County, and after tracking Nowell for nearly six miles, Henry County (roughly 30 miles from Houston County) received a 911 call from a citizen stating that Nowell had approached their residence.

The K9 team headed there, and established a track at that residence. It continued approximately another mile, where Nowell was located attempting to conceal himself in a wooded area. He was taken into custody without incident and was extradited to Houston County, where charges are pending.

People are also reading…

“With the implementation of the K-9 Tracking Unit, we have been able to apprehend many dangerous individuals in and around Jackson County. Today showed that partnerships with other agencies are critical in providing superior public safety and a dangerous criminal was stopped in his tracks,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield in a press release about the incident.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chick-fil-A planned for Marianna

Chick-fil-A planned for Marianna

Chick-fil-A plans to build one of its restaurants in Marianna and it could be open by the end of 2022 or the start of 2023 if all goes as planned.

Police roundup for July 1-7

Police roundup for July 1-7

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 1-7:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert