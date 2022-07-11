Jackson County K9 team finds Alabama homicide suspect

In the early morning of July 7, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) K-9 team helped track down an Alabama homicide suspect, tracking him to a wooded area and securing his arrest.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama had reached out for the local agency’s help in the early morning hours of July 7, according to JCSO, needing canines to help track homicide suspect Benjamin Adam Nowell, who had allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face.

Once the JCSO team was on the scene, a track was established in Houston County, and after tracking Nowell for nearly six miles, Henry County (roughly 30 miles from Houston County) received a 911 call from a citizen stating that Nowell had approached their residence.

The K9 team headed there, and established a track at that residence. It continued approximately another mile, where Nowell was located attempting to conceal himself in a wooded area. He was taken into custody without incident and was extradited to Houston County, where charges are pending.

“With the implementation of the K-9 Tracking Unit, we have been able to apprehend many dangerous individuals in and around Jackson County. Today showed that partnerships with other agencies are critical in providing superior public safety and a dangerous criminal was stopped in his tracks,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield in a press release about the incident.