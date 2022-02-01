Jackson County leaders read to kids

Jackson County’s 18 department heads took a break from their regular duties one day last week so they could read books to local children as part of Florida’s Literacy Week celebration. They also talked to the kids about their jobs and departments.

Road and Bridge Superintendent Jeff Register and Facilities Superintendent A.J. Johnson went to Marianna K-8 and read to second- and third-graders.

“Had a great time,” Johnson said. “The kids, they were really excited about what Handy Manny/Bob the Builder does with facilities maintenance and the awesome job that the guys at R&B are doing.”

County Administrator Wilanne Daniels and Public Works Director Rett Daniels went to Malone School and read to second-graders. Daniels read one of her own children’s favorite books, “Curious George Goes to the Chocolate Factory.”

The two also took about five minutes to give the kids a summary on the roles of Jackson County Commissioners in the community.