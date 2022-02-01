Jackson County leaders read to kids

Jackson County’s 18 department heads took a break from their regular duties one day last week so they could read books to local children as part of Florida’s Literacy Week celebration. They also talked to the kids about their jobs and departments.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Jeff Register and Facilities Superintendent A.J. Johnson went to Marianna K-8 and read to second- and third-graders.
“Had a great time,” Johnson said. “The kids, they were really excited about what Handy Manny/Bob the Builder does with facilities maintenance and the awesome job that the guys at R&B are doing.”
County Administrator Wilanne Daniels and Public Works Director Rett Daniels went to Malone School and read to second-graders. Daniels read one of her own children’s favorite books, “Curious George Goes to the Chocolate Factory.”
The two also took about five minutes to give the kids a summary on the roles of Jackson County Commissioners in the community.
The administrator said “it was cool,” this little side job, and that it was a valuable opportunity to education the county’s youngest citizens about local government. “We are looking for ways to educate the public, so we reached out to the school board for ways that we can connect with the schools,” she said. “They suggested Literacy Week. We all shared a little about what the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) does and future career opportunities that exist. It was a fun time.”
The county is also on a quest to educate adults in the community about local governmental operations, opening a “citizen’s academy” where people can sign up to visit all the county’s departments in a course modeled somewhat on the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s “Leadership Jackson County” program. The citizens academy is free to participate, and lunch is thrown in as well for the excursions.