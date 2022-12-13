Jackson County Learning Academy ribbon cutting set for Thursday

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Jackson County Learning Academy (JACOLA) would like to announce an open house 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 3 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of JACOLA at 4133 Lafayette St. in Marianna.

“Education, Safety, and Community are among the core values of the newest learning facility in Jackson County,” according to a press release from the chamber of commerce.

JACOLA is set to open its doors on Jan. 3, 2023. JACOLA is on the West End of Marianna in what was formally Tony’s Restaurant and will serve ages 0-5 with an after-school program for ages 5-13.

Georgeann Adkison, owner and developer, spent over two decades serving the surrounding area in the financial industry. Adkison is a graduate of Marianna High School and Chipola College. She is an active member of the community where she has been a part of Main Street Marianna, Jackson County Chamber, and Altrusa International where she has held a variety of roles, including current president of Altrusa, and former Treasurer of Jackson County Chamber.

Amanda Mullins-Eagle, director and developer, is also a graduate of Marianna High School and Chipola College. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education and later, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of West Florida. Mullins-Eagle’s background in education spans over 16 years. Mullins-Eagle currently serves on the board of the Jackson County Educational Foundation as the secretary and is a member of the National Altrusa Club of Marianna.

JACOLA will focus on education and school readiness by providing research-based curriculum approved through the Florida Department of Education.

At Thursday’s open house, community members and prospective families can tour the facility, enjoy refreshments, learn more about enrollment opportunities, and meet the JACOLA staff. Children will have the opportunity to create holiday crafts and visit with Santa.

Call 850-355-9901 for more information.