Jackson County loses battle with FEMA

Not a single inch of asphalt was damaged directly as a result of 2018’s Hurricane Michael, FEMA and an appeal panel have determined, meaning that FEMA will not pay a single penny toward rehabilitation of a single project on the list of more than 3,111 road-damage sites that the county submitted for agency assistance following the storm.

That news met with words of disdain and disbelief from some Jackson County Commissioners when the appeal board’s decision was announced Tuesday night.

Calling it “absolutely absurd,” Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said he and County Administrator Wilanne Daniels will go to Tallahassee to pursue other avenues for assistance at the state level.

And the county issued a blistering seven-page open letter to the public, and a couple of pages with bullet points, outlining the unfolding related events as the local government experienced them. See that letter online.

The letter also had a title page: “The Road to Nowhere: A FEMA Story,” it’s called.