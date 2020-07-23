Jackson County makes 'split' decision

Jackson County Commissioners assembled Tuesday for their second 2020-21 budget-setting session in a process that started Monday.

The board covered a lot of ground.

They talked, for instance, about revising the way the board will, in the future, divide any uncommitted discretionary dollars that are set aside for each district as the new fiscal year starts.

For many years, when there’s something left over after the numbers are crunched at budget time, it has been the tradition to divide that money equally among the districts so that commissioners can fund special projects that, by and large, primarily benefit their jurisdictions.

However, on Tuesday, the four board members present began discussing a different approach: Dividing the money according to how many miles of road exist in each district. On Wednesday they voted to make it so.

The commissioner for the district with the most to lose under the new scenario, District 3’s ailing Commissioner Chuck Lockey, was absent from the Tuesday session. Since he is not seeking re-election, the impact of the change will be borne by whichever of the six candidates vying for the job wins on election day.

He only has 37 miles in his district, made up of the Marianna city limits and a bit beyond. Of those, only three miles are dirt. That’s 2.5 percent of the roughly 1,475 miles of road in the county; District 1 has 13.5 percent; District 2 has 22.6 percent; District 4 has 32 percent (if counting Compass Lake in the Hills); and District 5 has 29 percent. Until this year, Compass Lake in the Hills hasn’t been a factor, but the county is taking those roads back over in 2020-21.