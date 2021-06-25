Jackson County may refinance, extend road-paving loan

In a special meeting on June 22 that was initially to focus primarily on a proposed ordinance that would govern how videographers could go about that enterprise in local settings, Jackson County commissioners also voted to seek proposals from banks on the notion of refinancing and extending the loan the board took out in 2014 in order to fund road paving projects.
A portion of the county’s gas-tax revenues serves as collateral and goes go toward paying that loan.
Presented two refinancing options by consultant Jim Gollahon, of Gollahon Financial Services, the board elected to try refinancing the first loan, which is four years from its payout, and getting more money at the same time — roughly another $5.58 million — to do more paving.
The board could have refinanced the existing loan only, but because the 10-year original is only four years from payout, the board would not have realized significant savings in that option — roughly $68,000 — even if it had been able to see a more favorable interest rate projected at .90 percent instead of the current 2.25 percent rate it now pays the original lender.
The board hopes to be offered a reduced interest rate on the new money and the old loan in refinancing and potentially extending things with the current lender or in a new deal with another.
Entering the next 10-year loan phase with a lower interest rate of around 1.9 — projected by Gollahon in estimating trend — for the new and the remainder of the old could leave the county situated so that its annual debt payment could remain roughly the same as it is now, Gollahon advised, over the remaining four and an additional 10 year period of debt service.
He was authorized by the board to prepare a Request for Proposals. Gollahon said rough 25 financial institutions — in a local, regional and national search — will be notified of the opportunity and that he expects to receive offers from slightly more than half, given his experience in the field and in light of current trends. They’ll have about three weeks to respond once the RFP is issued.
The county will consider the deals thereafter, in timing that lines up with the board’s 2021-22 budget deliberation period.
Gollahon was added to the special meeting agenda as a last-minute item because he became unexpectedly available to communicate with the board remotely that day, according to county administration.
As for the original primary topic of discussion, the board tabled a proposed ordinance that would govern how the county will in the future regulate the activities of videographers in public spaces. Saying the proposed document would have applied the proposed rules and fees too broadly, the board directed staff to present a modified version that would aim the rules more narrowly — at commercial enterprises only — and focus primarily on things that would help the county control the movements of large crews in public spaces as they go about their work.