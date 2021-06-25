Jackson County may refinance, extend road-paving loan

In a special meeting on June 22 that was initially to focus primarily on a proposed ordinance that would govern how videographers could go about that enterprise in local settings, Jackson County commissioners also voted to seek proposals from banks on the notion of refinancing and extending the loan the board took out in 2014 in order to fund road paving projects.

A portion of the county’s gas-tax revenues serves as collateral and goes go toward paying that loan.

Presented two refinancing options by consultant Jim Gollahon, of Gollahon Financial Services, the board elected to try refinancing the first loan, which is four years from its payout, and getting more money at the same time — roughly another $5.58 million — to do more paving.

The board could have refinanced the existing loan only, but because the 10-year original is only four years from payout, the board would not have realized significant savings in that option — roughly $68,000 — even if it had been able to see a more favorable interest rate projected at .90 percent instead of the current 2.25 percent rate it now pays the original lender.

The board hopes to be offered a reduced interest rate on the new money and the old loan in refinancing and potentially extending things with the current lender or in a new deal with another.