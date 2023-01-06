 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson County MLK Day events set for Jan. 16

The Jackson County NAACP will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 16.

A parade kicks off at 9 a.m. that day. It begins at the corner of Orange and Oak streets in Marianna and ends at St. James AME Church on Orange Street.

A special MLK Day worship service begins at 11 a.m. at St. Luke MBC, located at 2871 Orange St., in Marianna. Guest speaker will be Bishop Adrian D. Abner, the pastor of St. Peter MBC in Sneads.

For more information, call the MLK Day Committee at 850-696-0599.

