Jackson County NAACP Youth Council hears from school board candidates

In recent weeks, the Jackson County Youth Council of the NAACP has been reorganizing, recruiting new members, and renewing previous memberships.

They recently invited all Jackson County School Board candidates to attend a forum that the Youth Council hosted. Candidates included Samantha Angerbrandt, Dave Galloway and Chephus Granberry. Ilie Jackson, Briana Harvey and Jayla Cockerham facilitated the event. A recording of the forum can be found on the Jackson County Youth Council’s Facebook page.

The Council’s next order of business is to elect officers. Youth up to age 20 can join the organization by paying the annual $10 fee. After this, members have until Aug. 11 to email shorthouston@gmail.com to advise Interim Youth Advisor Linda Long of their interest in the office of president, vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer, chaplain, or assistant chaplain.

Elections will be held during the next meeting Youth Council on Aug. 16.