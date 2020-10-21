Jackson County NAACP Youth Council recognizes local students

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, instead of hosting their annual Students Aspiring for Excellence Banquet, the Jackson County Youth Council of the NAACP held a press conference to recognize local students.

For the third consecutive year, The Jackson County Youth council of the NAACP has awarded the Attorney LaDray Gilbert Student of the Year Award. This year's recipient, Bryanna Johnson was gifted $500 from Attorney LaDray Gilbert.

Four other students were nominated this year: Chyanne Jackson from Marianna High School; LaNia Baker from Chipola College; Timothy Clark from Malone High School; and Noreisha Calhoun from Grand Ridge School. Each nominee received a brand new tablet from Attorney Gilbert.

Although Gilbert selected the Student of the Year, he had no idea of the names of the nominated students. The students were revealed at a press conference.

The Youth Council also recognized Leontyne Clay as their 2020 Inter-Generational Award recipient. This annual award is given to a mentor from a wiser generation who crosses the generation gap to help area youth.