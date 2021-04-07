Jackson County NAACP Youth Council welcomes Dickens as new Youth Advisor

The Jackson County NAACP Youth Council has been the cornerstone and foundation for the growth of so many of Jackson County’s community leaders for decades.

Focused on the future of Jackson County’s new leaders, the local NAACP Youth Council appointed the founder of the Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest Florida, local veteran, and former candidate for District 5 county commissioner, Byron Dickens, as the new Youth Advisor.

“I am elated to be a part of such a prestigious organization and have the ability to mentor our youth in this capacity,” Dickens said. He further expressed that the organizations’ current goal is to elect a new Youth Council president and boost recruitment for new membership. The organization wants to stress that parent involvement is just as equally important to as the need for increased youth membership.

The Youth Council’s goal is to also re-establish a fully functional Youth Council with leadership in every committee. The standing committees under the Youth Council membership are finance, press and publicity, political action, youth employment, education, environmental, criminal justice, programs and research, entertainment, juvenile justice, and community coordination.

For more information regarding the Jackson County NAACP Youth Council, contact Linda Long at 850-693-9353.