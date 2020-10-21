Jackson County native Milton joins Chipola Medical Associates

Milton is a family nurse practitioner certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in Family Nurse Practice. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practice from the University of South Alabama, Mobile, after receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, from The Florida State University, Tallahassee, and an Associate’s degree from Chipola College, Marianna. Milton most recently served as Nursing Instructor in the Chipola College Health Sciences department training future nursing professionals. Milton’s clinical experience includes providing clinical care in orthopedic and rural health settings. Milton and her husband Clay make their home in Marianna.

Dr. Gay is Diplomate and Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed residency and internship at the University of North Carolina and received his Medical Doctorate degree from the University of Miami. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Dr. Gay is Associate Professor at The Florida State University College of Medicine, Tallahassee and serves as member-at-large on the Jackson Hospital Board of Trustees, and a member of the Jackson Hospital medical staff. Dr. Gay’s interests are acute and chronic care of maturity-onset illness. He maintains active privileges in several nursing homes and is Medical Director of Hospice of the Emerald Coast Hospice and Gentiva Home Health, Marianna.