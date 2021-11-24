Jackson County native to lead a Florida co-op

Curtis Wynn, a native of Campbellton and a 1981 graduate of Graceville High School, has just accepted a new job in central Florida with SECO rural electric cooperative, coming to his home state with a fresh award in hand for his rural co-op leadership in North Carolina.

One of eight living children of Jessie Mae Wynn and John Wallace Wynn Sr., he has some local siblings happy to see him coming many hours closer to home.

His sister Pearl Jackson and brothers John Wynn Jr. and Gary Wynn live in Marianna. Brother Randall Wynn lived in Jackson County until a year ago and now lives in nearby Chipley.

His sister Elizabeth Wynn and brother Joe Wynn live in Georgia, and sister Annie Bellamy lives in Texas.

Brother Randall said he’s not sure whether the family will get to see him, their sister-in-law Selene and their three children over the holidays because of all they have to do in preparing to move, but he’s sure they’ll be in good shape to make up for that lost time now that he’ll be some four hours away in the stretch that lies between Ocala and Orlando, instead of 12 hours by car.