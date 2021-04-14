Jackson County now stands under Resiliency umbrella

Adams, the environmental planning manager for the Cooperative, said his organization formed the group in part to gather entities in its coverage territory under one umbrella now so that they would be in a strong shared position to take advantage of grants that are expected to become available. Such partnerships may be favorably viewed when it comes time to rank applicants and choose the recipients, he indicated.

Some goals are to reduce duplication of resiliency-based funding searches, create action plans based on community needs identified by working groups from the various participating communities, and lend them all support through an executive management team that would be comprised of ARPC committee members.

Target areas of focus include housing, transportation, environmental concerns, emergency planning and economic development as they are affected by identified stressors. Having a centralized forum could strengthen the case for funding that would address initiatives in the region where common needs are identified and potentially included in a joint request for funds.

Another major goal is for the participating entities to develop an action plan based on initiatives identified by leadership and set related goals and policies that can be benchmarks along the way and referenced in the quest for resiliency dollars.