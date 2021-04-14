Jackson County now stands under Resiliency umbrella

Jackson County Commissioners voted Tuesday to opt in to the Apalachee Regional Planning Council’s new Apalachee Resiliency Cooperative, a regional group working together in hopes that their cooperation will be rewarded with grant dollars and shared solutions to problems.
The main, but not only, focus is to find and fund strategies that can help them all meet the many and diverse challenges brought on by weather hazards like sea-level rise, potential flooding and other related stressors. Jackson and eight other counties, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla, and their municipalities, would make up the group if all agree to join. Private-sector partners may also join it and offer insight on industry trends and potential remedies in their field of expertise as weaknesses are identified as key targets for improvement.
ARPC’s Josh Adams told board members that Gov. Ron DeSantis, Speaker of the Florida House Chris Sprowls and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson have expressed support of such collaborative efforts and have spoken of funding such endeavors. Dollars might be used to mitigate risk factors and in post-disaster recovery planning with a goal of improving the counties’ ability to combat their challenges going forward. This could target infrastructure that needs improvement.
ARPC also indicates that collaborative efforts could also better-position the participants in their quests for federal dollars.
Adams, the environmental planning manager for the Cooperative, said his organization formed the group in part to gather entities in its coverage territory under one umbrella now so that they would be in a strong shared position to take advantage of grants that are expected to become available. Such partnerships may be favorably viewed when it comes time to rank applicants and choose the recipients, he indicated.
Some goals are to reduce duplication of resiliency-based funding searches, create action plans based on community needs identified by working groups from the various participating communities, and lend them all support through an executive management team that would be comprised of ARPC committee members.
Target areas of focus include housing, transportation, environmental concerns, emergency planning and economic development as they are affected by identified stressors. Having a centralized forum could strengthen the case for funding that would address initiatives in the region where common needs are identified and potentially included in a joint request for funds.
Another major goal is for the participating entities to develop an action plan based on initiatives identified by leadership and set related goals and policies that can be benchmarks along the way and referenced in the quest for resiliency dollars.