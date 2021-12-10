 Skip to main content
Jackson County offers bulk trash disposal days
Jackson County offers bulk trash disposal days

An initiative of Jackson County Commissioners, the “Keep JCO Beautiful” program continues with a set of community bulk-trash collection days that started Dec. 4-5 in the Graceville and Cypress areas.

It is meant to help households in the unincorporated areas of the county get rid of certain unwanted items that are too big and bulky to fit in regular garbage disposal bins.

Jackson County citizens are invited to bring their qualifying items to the following locations on their listed dates:

ALFORD

Alford Community Center Park on Dec. 11-12, located at 2562 Park Ave., Alford.

MALONE

Town of Malone on Dec. 11-12,, in the parking lot beside McArthur Co., located at 5199 8th Ave., Malone.

MARIANNA

Jackson County Recycling Center on Dec. 18-19, located at 3530 Wiley Drive, Marianna.

Qualifying items include doors, cabinets and other discarded objects related to home remodeling, but not small construction debris.

Qualifying items also include non-metal furniture and mattresses, but not white goods such as metal appliances.

Hazardous materials and tires do not qualify for pickup in these events.

Householders that have accumulated five or more bags or cans of bulk trash can bring those for disposal, provided they do not contain prohibited items listed here.

For more information, call 850-482-9633 or consult the county website, www.jacksoncountyfl.gov.

