 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson County offers citizens academy
0 Comments

Jackson County offers citizens academy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jackson County Commissioners this week approved the establishment of a “citizens’ academy,” which will allow residents to sign up for a series of visits to county departments to talk with staff, tour the turf, and learn more about which each department does for the community.

“With this, we’re trying to better educate residents about county government services in general, about the budget process, about how each department functions, and many other things that maybe the average citizen doesn’t know,” said County Administrator Wilanne Daniels. “Commissioners have been feeling that we need to do something to help them fill in those gaps and so this is one of the things we felt might help.”

The board approved the academy plan on Tuesday, and by Wednesday morning two people had called to sign on when it begins. Daniels said she found that encouraging, a sign that there is a hunger for more knowledge about what county government can and can’t do. It’s tentatively set for a March start, with visits to the departments spread across several months in the first set of about seven field classes, at roughly one each month.

There’s no charge, and lunch is thrown in on class days.

Daniels is hoping for a class of about 12 this first time around, and it’s a first-come, first-serve basis. To sign up, call county offices at 850-482-9633.

And the county is also reaching out to its youngest citizens. All 18 department heads visited local schools last week as part of its overall citizen education initiative and as part of Florida’s Literacy Week. See more on that in Wednesday’s edition of the Jackson County Floridan.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Remains found in Marianna

  • Updated

Skeletal remains were found Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near a large billboard on State Road 71 south in Marianna, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Of…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 22-25:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 19-21:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert