Jackson County offers citizens academy

Jackson County Commissioners this week approved the establishment of a “citizens’ academy,” which will allow residents to sign up for a series of visits to county departments to talk with staff, tour the turf, and learn more about which each department does for the community.

“With this, we’re trying to better educate residents about county government services in general, about the budget process, about how each department functions, and many other things that maybe the average citizen doesn’t know,” said County Administrator Wilanne Daniels. “Commissioners have been feeling that we need to do something to help them fill in those gaps and so this is one of the things we felt might help.”

The board approved the academy plan on Tuesday, and by Wednesday morning two people had called to sign on when it begins. Daniels said she found that encouraging, a sign that there is a hunger for more knowledge about what county government can and can’t do. It’s tentatively set for a March start, with visits to the departments spread across several months in the first set of about seven field classes, at roughly one each month.

There’s no charge, and lunch is thrown in on class days.