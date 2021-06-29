Jackson County okays new animal shelter, adoption center

This year is shaping up to be a special one for Partners for Pets, the organization that runs a 501c3 no-kill animal shelter in Jackson County.
This is the 25th anniversary year of the group’s founding and, just a few days ago, Jackson County Commissioners gave the organization something else to celebrate: approval of the development order that officially green-lights the establishment of a new adoption center and shelter on Panhandle Road, just south of the Pelt Street intersection, in Marianna. It will occupy land formerly used by the county government as a storage area for some county vehicles.
The nine buildings needed are expected to total 12,612 square feet and will be installed in two phases across roughly 2.48 acres. It is expected to be completed within 24 months and to include a grooming building, separate buildings for cats and pregnant dogs, kennels, office space and more.
This year will also see the return of Petoberfest, which had to be set aside because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in Madison Street Park, Marianna. Singer Billy Lipford will perform live at the event. Vendors are already signing up to set up shop at the festival.
Silent auction donations are also already being made now for Petoberfest, and include at this writing: An RV-style dog house donated by David and Sally Gist of Green Gate Olive Grove; two one-hour massage sessions from Source Institute Massage School; a three-night stay at a Panama City Beach condo, donated by Karl and Judy Peterson; two four-hour dive trips for two people, donated by the Panama City Dive Center; skin care products with a retail value of $200 donated by Christy Bloechl; an assortment of Merle Norman products donated by Ginger Harris; a Grip6 wallet donated by Brenda Jowers; and commitments from several individuals to bake cakes for the auction. There’s a sign-up form for that on the Partners for Pets Facebook page. Money raised from the cake auctions will help with the cost of care for dogs and cats that come into the shelter and will also help cover the cost of the new shelter being developed on Panhandle Road.
And there’s something brand new on the near horizon: The Pawparazzi Cutest Pet Calendar Contest. It’s a fundraiser, and the organization begins accepting online entries on July 5 at www.gogophotocontest.com/partnersforpets.
The top 13 photos, determined by the most votes received at the site, will be featured in the organization’s inaugural calendar, which is set for 2022.
Visit the Partners on Facebook to see more about how the community is coming together to help the organization that helps animals in need, including the story of a youngster who raised $270, a dollar at a time, at her lemonade stand for the cause.