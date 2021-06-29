Jackson County okays new animal shelter, adoption center

This year is shaping up to be a special one for Partners for Pets, the organization that runs a 501c3 no-kill animal shelter in Jackson County.

This is the 25th anniversary year of the group’s founding and, just a few days ago, Jackson County Commissioners gave the organization something else to celebrate: approval of the development order that officially green-lights the establishment of a new adoption center and shelter on Panhandle Road, just south of the Pelt Street intersection, in Marianna. It will occupy land formerly used by the county government as a storage area for some county vehicles.

The nine buildings needed are expected to total 12,612 square feet and will be installed in two phases across roughly 2.48 acres. It is expected to be completed within 24 months and to include a grooming building, separate buildings for cats and pregnant dogs, kennels, office space and more.

This year will also see the return of Petoberfest, which had to be set aside because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in Madison Street Park, Marianna. Singer Billy Lipford will perform live at the event. Vendors are already signing up to set up shop at the festival.