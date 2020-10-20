 Skip to main content
Jackson County planning board member Jones honored
Jackson County planning board member Jones honored

Planning board member honored

At left, Jackson County Senior Planner Amber Barnes presents a plaque of appreciation to long-time Jackson County Planning Commissioner Ann Jones. 

 JACKSON COUNTY ADMINISTRATION, PROVIDED

A long-time member of the Jackson County Planning Commission was honored this week for her many years of service to her community in that role.

Ann Jones served seven years on that volunteer board before recently resigning the post. Jackson County officials describe her as a faithful at-large member of the commission who served as vice chairman of the board for a time.

The owner/broker of Florida Showcase Realty, Jones’ experience in that field has been of great value to the county in her role one the board, officials said. “Jones… will continue to serve Jackson County by focusing her talents on the real estate market,” officials said in a press release.

“Her knowledge and expertise in real estate has been an asset to the Planning Commission, which is a recommending body to the Board of County Commissioners.”

