Jackson County Planning board tables on solar farm

The Jackson County Planning Commission on Monday tabled a decision on whether to recommend that Florida Power and Light (which includes Gulf Power) be allowed to build a 300,000-panel solar farm roughly a mile from the one of similar size it now has in development in Jackson County.

It would be the third solar farm of this scope in the county. The company has another already in operation near Jacob, called Blue Indigo, and one under development called Blue Springs Solar Energy Center, about a mile from the one under discussion now, which would be called the Apalachee Solar Energy Center.

This one, though, has met with opposition from nearby property owners who say they believe their quality of life, property values, the wildlife of Jackson County, and the area’s budding reputation as an ecotourism mecca will be put at risk with the establishment of the farm.