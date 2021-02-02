Jackson County Planning board tables on solar farm

The Jackson County Planning Commission on Monday tabled a decision on whether to recommend that Florida Power and Light (which includes Gulf Power) be allowed to build a 300,000-panel solar farm roughly a mile from the one of similar size it now has in development in Jackson County.
It would be the third solar farm of this scope in the county. The company has another already in operation near Jacob, called Blue Indigo, and one under development called Blue Springs Solar Energy Center, about a mile from the one under discussion now, which would be called the Apalachee Solar Energy Center.
This one, though, has met with opposition from nearby property owners who say they believe their quality of life, property values, the wildlife of Jackson County, and the area’s budding reputation as an ecotourism mecca will be put at risk with the establishment of the farm.
Company officials have scheduled an open house from 10 a.m. to roughly 4:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 3, to give people a chance to ask further questions about the project. It will be held at the site of the Blue Springs Solar Energy Center, which has already been approved and is under early development about a mile away from the new one, near the intersection of Lawrence and Americus roads. Its panels have not been installed yet, but that work is expected to soon commence. The new one would be located about a mile away, on a parcel of several hundred acres that lies about a quarter-mile north of the intersection of Reddoch and Hollister roads. It lies north of U.S. Highway 90, east of Lawrence Road, south of Blue Springs Road and west of State Road 69.
Some of the people objecting to the new plant Monday said that they only learned of the upcoming open house that day or a day before, and that the scheduling didn’t give the community enough time to make arrangements to attend and prepare. They also objected to its time of day, saying that it falls during a time when many people have to be at work.
The county’s planning department has recommended the approval of the project, noting that it meets all the essential conditions set down in code. However, some objecting on Monday pointed to language that defines planning commission duties, saying there’s a phrase that could give that board justification to recommend against its approval if they find that the project is detriment to the county’s rural nature.
Ultimately, Jackson County Commissioners have the last word. They were set to take it up on Feb. 9, with a planning commission vote having been expected on Monday, but the planning board’s tabling of the matter likely pushes that to another date. County staff indicated as much on Monday.
One staff member at that session spoke briefly on Monday, advising objectors to try and work with the company toward some concessions that might mitigate the negative effects they feel they’d suffer, in case the solar farm is ultimately approved.
The company has already changed the kind of perimeter fencing it had proposed as a result of objections to the chain-link it had planned. Instead, it will put up a fence made of wood to help the site blend better in to the natural surroundings.
But those objecting say that won’t address the negative effects they believe the solar array will have on the future value of their properties nor on their quality of life going forward.
The objections include other concerns as well, and emotions ran high as various speakers talked about their agony over the prospect of having a view of solar panels instead of the natural environment around them.
A company representative pointed out on Monday that, although it previously declined to have an open house as it had for Blue Indigo, because of COVID-19 concerns, it had sent 66 letters to landowners within a half-mile of the site regarding the pending project some time back and had only received one e-mail and one or two letters in response, and that at least one of those expressed support for the project.
Two in the audience spoke in support of the company on Monday, Roy Baker of Opportunity Florida and Tiffany Garling of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
Planning board members discussed the matter briefly, with opinions varying as they mulled it over.