Jackson County ponders regulations for RVs

The county has been discussing potential change to the RV laws since 2017. In that year, the planning commission had recommended that RVs be allowed as permanent dwellings. The county commission never voted on that potential change and it does continue to be a topic of discussion.

Other changes being discussed revolve around their temporary use.

For instance, the exception that allows RV-dwelling temporarily on private property also requires the RV owners to unhook their RV from utilities on the property before they can get a certification of occupancy on their rebuilt or repaired permanent dwelling.

Commission Chairman Peacock says he thinks that requirement should be stricken, so that, for instance, visitors to their properties would have a place to stay and have use of the utilities.

Peacock also wants to strip the language in the RV ordinance that makes such vehicles “subject to the same regulations as would be required of any other residential dwelling unit,” saying that is unrealistic and that mobile home requirements might be a better fit.