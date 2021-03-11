Jackson County ponders regulations for RVs

Jackson County commissioners continue to grapple with the local government’s rules regarding RV living and the continuing out-of-compliance use of accessory structures as dwellings in the midst of a long-time affordable housing crisis that has worsened in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
In a 2-3 vote defeating the proposal, county commissioners this week rejected the adoption of two affidavits proposed by its planning staff as a way to cut back on a trend: the use of sheds and other accessory structures as dwellings even though they’re considered “uninhabitable.”
Their use as such has the potential to risk human and environmental heath as well as result in negative effects on surrounding property values since they are not always built and outfitted to meet residential structure codes, staff members have told county commissioners.
Sheds being improperly used this way now number in the hundreds here, they say, although they don’t have hard numbers that the board wants to see. Often, staff has advised the board, they are not hooked into water and sewer services. As a result, make-do waste disposal and the lack of running water cause concerns for health and safety.
With all this in mind, staff had proposed that people requesting building permits and development orders for accessory structures be required to sign an affidavit in either of those circumstances in which they would acknowledge that the accessory structure involved cannot, by county rule, be used as a dwelling. The affidavit would have been notarized in the planning office when the permits/orders were issued.
Commissioners voted against that additional document in a 2-3 count, with Alex McKinnie and Paul Donofro Jr. casting the two votes for it. Commissioners Eric Hill, Clint Pate and Jim Peacock defeated it with their majority of no votes.
Although staff was hoping such affidavits would help slow the trend, it wouldn’t have, they acknowledged, have had much effect in cases where the possessor of the accessory structures never came forward with a development order or building permit request but installed it nonetheless.
And that circumstance, officials say, is a big aspect of the problem.
Meanwhile, the board continues to discuss what to do about the rules for living in RVs.
Currently, people are allowed in only one circumstance to live in their RVs on their private property: if they’re in the process of rebuilding or repairing their permanent homes as the result of damage caused by Hurricane Michael.
That exception was adopted by the board in December of 2018 and limited to an 18-month period, but this week voted to extend the exception through the end of 2021.
County rules stipulate that, otherwise, RVs can only be used as dwellings if they’re situated in RV parks or some such facility.
Commissioners have talked about potentially easing restrictions in the ordinance governing RVs.
The county has been discussing potential change to the RV laws since 2017. In that year, the planning commission had recommended that RVs be allowed as permanent dwellings. The county commission never voted on that potential change and it does continue to be a topic of discussion.
Other changes being discussed revolve around their temporary use.
For instance, the exception that allows RV-dwelling temporarily on private property also requires the RV owners to unhook their RV from utilities on the property before they can get a certification of occupancy on their rebuilt or repaired permanent dwelling.
Commission Chairman Peacock says he thinks that requirement should be stricken, so that, for instance, visitors to their properties would have a place to stay and have use of the utilities.
Peacock also wants to strip the language in the RV ordinance that makes such vehicles “subject to the same regulations as would be required of any other residential dwelling unit,” saying that is unrealistic and that mobile home requirements might be a better fit.
One change already proposed for the ordinance, at the direction of the board in previous sessions, would remove a requirement that RVs be screened in all cases from the view of adjacent properties by a fence, vegetation or an enclosed structure. Commissioners had expressed doubt that such screening would be necessary in cases where an RV is situated well away from the line-of-sight in rural areas.
Another board-recommended change would make it necessary for all RVs being used as permanent residences to be connected to a private septic taken and well or city/county utilities as available.
The board is expected to take up the matter again, potentially in a revised edition that takes into account some of Peacock’s recommendations, at a later date. The planning commission will host the first public hearing on whichever version goes forward, and the county commission would host the second mandatory public hearing on the proposal with potential adoption or rejection immediately after that hearing.