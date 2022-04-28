Jackson County principals assigned for 2022-23 school year

The Jackson County school system has named all its principals for the coming school year as the 2021-22 academic year draws to a close.

Graduation ceremonies are set for mid-May. See the schedule in an accompanying story.

The assignment of principals to all the currently operating schools in the county signals that there are no planned closures of any, and Deputy School Superintendent Cheryl McDaniel further confirmed that fact this week amid rumors in the community that Graceville School could be on the chopping block.

“There are no plans to close Graceville or any other school,” McDaniel said. “They will all be open for the 2022-23 school year.”

Graceville’s new principal will be Carlan Martin, a former Marianna High School principal that came out of retirement to be the assistant principal at Marianna K-8 this year.

The 2022-2023 school principal assignments are as follows:

Cottondale Elementary School principal: Kerry Gilmore (is also the current principal).

Cottondale High School principal: Zanda Warren (is also the current principal).

Early Childhood Center administrator: Amy Allen (is also the current administrator).

Graceville School: principal Carlan Martin (new principal for 2022-2023). Martin is currently assistant principal at Marianna K-8.

Grand Ridge School principal: Becky Hart (new principal for 2022-2023). Hart is currently assistant principal of Grand Ridge.

Hope School principal: Millicent Braxton (is also the current principal).

Jackson Alternative School Principal: Rex Suggs (is also the current principal).

Malone School principal: Bryant Hardy (new principal for 2022-2023). Hardy is currently assistant principal at Malone. Doug Powell, the current principal at Malone School, will be director of Elementary Education/Professional Development next year, replacing Carolyn Pilcher, who is retiring.

Marianna High School principal: Aaron Day (is also the current principal).

Marianna K-8- principals: Jessica Craven for grades K-4 and Ron Mitchell for grades 5-8 (they are also the current principals).

Sneads Elementary principal: Mindy Howell (is also the current principal).

Sneads High School principal: Steve DeWitt (new principal for 2022-2023). DeWitt is currently principal at Grand Ridge. Kristy Halley, the current principal of Sneads High School, will be Director of Exceptional Student Education next school year, replacing Shawn Larkin, who is retiring.