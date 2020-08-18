Jackson County prohibits diesel boat on Silver Lake

Jackson County Commissioners have denied a request for an ordinance-variance that could have allowed a diesel-powered work boat to enter Silver Lake to remove weeds, trash and other debris from the waterway.
A representative of the owner of the lake, Hagar Corporation, and a resident representing the Silver Lake Protective Association appeared before the board opposing the variance, saying that the use of a diesel engine would threaten the condition of the lake, which one described as “pristine.”
A question also arose about whether the county actually has any authority at all over the lake and what’s allowed, since it is privately owned.
About 45 households are occupied full-time around the skirt of the lake, another 70 or so have part-time residents, and there are an addition 150 or so that are full-time residents in the near surrounding area.
The individual representing the Association said that the residents there make arrangements to hand-remove the small amount of invasive hydrilla they say is in the lake, and that sonar can be used to remove other invasives with no danger of harm to aquatic animals.
Hagar Corporation prohibits gas and diesel motors on the lake. The party seeking the variance had no representative identified at the session.
Commissioners, some doubting whether the cited controlling ordinance actually applies to the waterway, nevertheless formally voted to deny the variance.
