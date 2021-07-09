Jackson County Public Library gifts shelter with animal food, kids' collage

Several children recently drew pictures of shelter animals as part of their participation in the Jackson County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, and library intern Kaylee Alexander put those together into a collage.

That artwork was a gift to the no-kill Partners for Pets shelter in Marianna. It was delivered there Wednesday, with shelter manager Jayme Miller accepting in a brief ceremony on a drizzly day at the entrance of the shelter on Maintenance Drive in Marianna.

Some of the youngsters and their families also donated items that were listed in a Partners For Pets wish list that they’d taken home in their "Take & Make" bags from the library last week. Those and donations from other library patrons were also delivered to the shelter that day.

The presentation was recorded live on Facebook and can be viewed there. It includes a summary of the animal adoption process, presented by Jayme Miller, and captures Miller’s reaction to the collage gift.

Several children recently drew pictures of shelter animals as part of their participation in the Jackson County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, and library intern Kaylee Alexander put those together into a collage.

That artwork was a gift to the no-kill Partners for Pets shelter in Marianna. It was delivered there Wednesday, with shelter manager Jayme Miller accepting in a brief ceremony on a drizzly day at the entrance of the shelter on Maintenance Drive in Marianna.

Some of the youngsters and their families also donated items that were listed in a Partners For Pets wish list that they’d taken home in their Take&Make bags from the library last week. Those and donations from other library patrons were also delivered to the shelter that day.

The presentation was recorded live on Facebook and can be viewed there. It includes a summary of the animal adoption process, presented by Jayme Miller, and captures Miller’s reaction to the collage gift.

There are roughly 100 animals currently available for adoption at the shelter.