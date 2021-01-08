Jackson County Public Library’s Hoopla getting popular

Jackson County Public Library users are beginning to increasingly check out what’s available on Hoopla, a newly-offered service that opened up in mid-November of 2020. That first month, 65 people checked out movies, music, audiobooks, e-books, comics or television shows to experience on their computers, tablets, phones or smart TVs.

In December, 203 checked in and checked out titles. Audiobooks, said Jackson County Library Director Deborah Hynes, has been the most popular, but movies and more are gaining borrowers, too.

Roughly 870,000 titles across the various categories are available to choose from and users can check out as many as 10 at a time. There’s no charge to the user if they go through the library, starting at the Jackson County Public Library’s webpage, jcplfl.org.

You can stream titles instantly through your desktop browser or download Hoopla’s mobile app. If you use the app, you can also download items to your device for offline playback later, in places where Wi-Fi isn’t available or reliable. The things you check out are automatically returned and removed from your device at the end of the lending period.