Jackson County Public Library’s Hoopla getting popular

Jackson County Public Library users are beginning to increasingly check out what’s available on Hoopla, a newly-offered service that opened up in mid-November of 2020. That first month, 65 people checked out movies, music, audiobooks, e-books, comics or television shows to experience on their computers, tablets, phones or smart TVs.
In December, 203 checked in and checked out titles. Audiobooks, said Jackson County Library Director Deborah Hynes, has been the most popular, but movies and more are gaining borrowers, too.
Roughly 870,000 titles across the various categories are available to choose from and users can check out as many as 10 at a time. There’s no charge to the user if they go through the library, starting at the Jackson County Public Library’s webpage, jcplfl.org.
You can stream titles instantly through your desktop browser or download Hoopla’s mobile app. If you use the app, you can also download items to your device for offline playback later, in places where Wi-Fi isn’t available or reliable. The things you check out are automatically returned and removed from your device at the end of the lending period.
As the local library system and others in the Panhandle continue to strengthen their relationship with the Panhandle Public Library Cooperative System (PPLCS), that entity has made available some of the new things available there and has taken over some administrative functions, like circulation management.
For that reason, library cardholders may want to go in and get their cards updated to the new red card. Sometimes, the old brown cards won’t work with Hoopla.
The library has also has made available Universal Class. It has free classes across many topics including crafts and hobbies, business, personal development, pet and animal care, parenting and family, career training, science, self-help, entrepreneurship, finance, general education and much more.
The library’s website offers entry into Signing Savvy, a sign language resource, and a homeschooling guide.
A link to Florida Memory is also there for browsing photographs, historical records, maps, audio files, videos and more, along with the Florida Electronic Library managed by the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information services.
There’s more opportunity for entertainment connections through the library coming soon, as well, Hynes expects. In about a month she hopes to be offering video games for check-out, like the popular Mortal Combat and Grand Theft Auto, available as age-appropriate, along with many Everyone-rated games.
As the library continues to deepen its digital-age opportunities, staff continues to make available the physical assets of the library while observing COVID-19 precautions.
For instance, although the library is open with its spacing altered to achieve proper social distancing at computers, for instance, the library also offers the chance to get items from inside without having to enter the building.
Curbside pick-up of requested physical items like books and DVDs available at the library is also available to library card-holders, with the order form available on the website. Among those curbside pick-up offerings are bundles of children’s books.
There’s a curbside process guide on the website.
And although the library’s traditional in-person “Story Time” event for children is not currently possible because of the pandemic, library staff presents a remote version live via Facebook each Wednesday at 10 a.m., along with a crafts list in advance of each new episode. They’re all archived on the website as well for viewing at leisure.
Hynes hopes local residents who haven’t done so already to get a library card and to also visit the library online to learn more about the latest things available there.