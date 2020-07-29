Jackson County raises grant caps for businesses

Jackson County Commissioners this month set some starting-point figures for assisting businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis, and now has a grant application online for those who want to see a share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money set aside by the county for those struggling as a result of COVID-19 and the shut-downs or scale-backs it necessitated.

The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 of this year and constitutes more than $2 trillion nationwide in economic relief based on the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

The county’s plan for the use of its allocated share of the CARES Act fund is an evolving strategy paper and some changes have already come.

Initially, as staff prepared a general plan for spending for what will ultimately come to more than $7 million for the county to use and distribute, the small-business grants (for those with 50 employees or less) would be capped at $10,000 each, and $300,000 was tentatively set aside in that line-item.

The grants for larger business (those with more than 50 employees) would be capped at $5,000 each, and $800,000 was set aside in that line-item.

Now, the small-business pot has been raised to $500,000, and the cap for each allocation has been raised to $20,000 from $10,000.

The large-business pot remains at $800,000, but the cap for each has been raised to $10,000 from $5,000.

The board also changed another major factor that could potentially make it much easier for a business to qualify for a piece of the pie. Initially, the business would have had to prove it suffered a 25-percent loss in sales revenue during the period. Under the change, they’ll only have to prove a five-percent loss.