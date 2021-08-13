Jackson County ranks broadband proposals

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday took another step toward securing high-speed internet connection via broadband.
The board that day ranked submittals offered by the five companies that had responded when the county put out a request for proposals on the project. The P3 Group emerged as the top-ranked.
Out of Nashville, the company offered to invest dollars in bringing the service here and design the project, at no cost to the county, and to bring in Nokia as the equipment and installation entity.
The county and The P3 Group are expected to start ironing out all the details of an agreement once the proposal is reviewed by legal advisors.
The county would eventually get a piece of the pie after the system is in place and producing revenue, with a share of that income going to the local governmental entity if the project goes through as planned. It must first undergo legal review once all the details are inked on a contract.
If the county ultimately comes to terms with The P3 Group, it should take about two years to get the broadband capacity up and running. Established in 2013, the company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee and has nine offices across the U.S. as well as one in Nassau, the Bahamas.
The P3 Group provides a turn-key, design-build finance and management solution.
Company Vice President Grandon Gray said Nokia would bring engineering and design help to the project as well. Local people will be hired to do the physical work of installing fiber lines and such, Gray said. Using the local labor force as much as possible, he said, is a core commitment that his company brings to all their projects.
The P3 Group is the sole initial investor and is using a non-profit entity to take the project to the municipal bonds market as a vehicle to get the funds it needs. The P3 Group realizes its profit as the developer and sole initial investor through a percentage of the market transaction in the issuance of bonds.
The P3 Group is incurring all the up-front pre-development costs as well as the in-development costs with a view to the profit possible from the market transaction.
Gray said the company typically tries to offer some kind of educational component to help the counties and cities it works for. In the Harrisburg school district of Illinois, for example, The P3 Group is providing a virtual math and reading academy for roughly 100 kids there.
The work here will essentially lay down the middle mile of broadband via fiber and extent into the most rural areas of the community through tower access if fiber is not feasible. Speeds may not be as robust in the least-populated areas, Gray said, but will be far better than what’s now available.
The system would be owned by a special purpose entity through several decades and then would be donated back to the county after, typically, 40 years under the common circumstance.
“We pride ourselves on working with places like Jackson County,” Gray said. “These community projects ultimately need to be built by and and held by the communities they serve. We build relationships with our public partners that we hope will last long into the future and possibly incorporate other projects over time.”
This is a $119 million project, Gray said, and would be the largest public-private partnership the company has embarked upon in its history, unless one of the ones it has in the works elsewhere were to be completed first. There’s one for $350 million pending.
Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said The P3 Group was the only one of the five submitting parties that offered to bring in the project at no cost to the county, with the partnership of Nokia, a household name, and with a guarantee of some kind of coverage to all areas of the county, through fiber or fixed wireless via towers.
The middle-mile fiber ring would go through most of the towns and towers would be installed for the most remote areas to provide wireless access to homes in aresa where fiber isn’t a feasible investment due to the sparsity of the customer base.
In a press release, the county expressed optimism that this project could mean “economic growth, community development, and overall technological progress.”
“Broadband is described as a high-capacity transmission technique using a wide range of frequencies, which enables a large number of messages to be communicated simultaneously....which is essential for growth and development in today’s climate of communication,” the release continued.
Each submitting company had an hour to present their proposals and answer questions before the county board late last week.
The ranking committee scored the companies in four areas that included experience and qualifications, technical proposal, personnel/staff, and consumer service and cost proposal, with a possibility of 100 points. The other companies that presented were Thrive/MTC Engineering, Wildstar, Charter Communications, and Smart City Capital.. All five companies offered different types of broadband services ranging from fiber optic to satellite, the county advised in the release.
“Broadband in Jackson County would do great things for both the individual citizen and collective communities,” the release went on to say. “Considering the increased frequency in which people must connect and communicate digitally, this would propel Jackson County into an area that few rural areas ever reach. Broadband would make it easier for the general citizen to work from home, attend telehealth appointments, connect with loved ones, grow business and economy, connect to emergency response quickly, and so much more.”
The ranking committee chose The P3 Group as the supplier based on the collective scores from the proposal process.
“The reason we chose The P3 Group is based on the unique opportunity they offered to provide broadband and reliable high speed internet service to our citizens at no cost,” said Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock. “There should be no cost up front for the county. You can equate broadband with supplying power to Jackson County. That is how this can change Jackson County. We are on the cusp of changing Jackson’s present and future for the better. A lot of the county does not have high speed internet service. In addition to benefiting the citizen, this is a win for the county in that we can realize a revenue stream from it.”