Jackson County ranks broadband proposals

Company Vice President Grandon Gray said Nokia would bring engineering and design help to the project as well. Local people will be hired to do the physical work of installing fiber lines and such, Gray said. Using the local labor force as much as possible, he said, is a core commitment that his company brings to all their projects.

The P3 Group is the sole initial investor and is using a non-profit entity to take the project to the municipal bonds market as a vehicle to get the funds it needs. The P3 Group realizes its profit as the developer and sole initial investor through a percentage of the market transaction in the issuance of bonds.

The P3 Group is incurring all the up-front pre-development costs as well as the in-development costs with a view to the profit possible from the market transaction.

Gray said the company typically tries to offer some kind of educational component to help the counties and cities it works for. In the Harrisburg school district of Illinois, for example, The P3 Group is providing a virtual math and reading academy for roughly 100 kids there.