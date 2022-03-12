Jackson County recognizes three

Jackson County Commissioners recognized three individuals at their second-Tuesday meeting for March, one for her longevity and two for their devotion to duty.

Irene J. Bowles turned 100 years of age on Feb. 19. She appeared at Tuesday’s meeting to receive a framed copy of the board proclamation that celebrates her life. She and her late husband Ben Bowles Sr., were married 54 years until his death in 1994. They had 10 children, raising their family in part with the earnings she contributed as a custodian for Southern Bell Telephone and as a maid for various families. She now has 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In the proclamation, commissioners called her “a model and inspiration to her family and those who have known her.”

The board also recognized Florida Highway Patrol trooper David “Shack” Cox, FHP’s Trooper of the Year. Local commissioners presented him with a framed copy of the board’s “Meritorious Service Appreciation Proclamation,” outling in it one of his most notable accomplishments. Cox, who serves in this region, was a key player in the pursuit of two armed robbery and child abduction suspects back in January of last year.

The incident began in Bay County.

“[T]he quick thinking of Trooper Cox allowed for the speedy arrest of the two individuals suspected in the armed robbery and abduction of a five month old infant. The suspects were apprehended without incident and the child was safely returned to her mother,” the proclamation states.

The county board also recognized the local government’s Employee of the Month, Robert Cook of county Road and Bridge. He has worked there 32 years and currently serves as an equipment operator IV for the Public Transportation Department.

In the framed copy of the EOM proclamation he was presented, the county declared him “an exemplary employee” that “goes above and beyond his everyday duties to assist the public and co-workers.”