Jackson County religion briefs

Student-led service at First Presbyterian

Sunday, August 7, is Youth Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Marianna.

High school students from the church will lead worship service and share information about their experiences at the Montreat, N.C. Presbyterian Youth Conference this June.

The congregation and guests will also pray for all educators (retired and active) and pray blessings upon the children’s backpacks, as a new school term begins next week.

Call 850-765-3659 for more information or prayer.

Revival at It’s All about Jesus

A revival/worship event will be held Aug. 4-6 at It’s All About Jesus Outreach Ministries, located at 4219 Bryan St., in Greenwood.

Guest speaker will be Min. Katina Oliver. Services begin at 7 p.m. The theme of the revival comes from 2nd Chronicles 7:14.

Pastor Bobbie Donaldson is asking that those planning to attend/support the revival set aside the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for fasting, prayer and meditation upon the theme from Aug. 1-6.

For more information, call Donaldson at 850-718-7712.