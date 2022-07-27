Jackson County religion briefs

Free backpacks and school supplies at Shady Grove PentecostalShady Grove Pentecostal Church will give area students free backpacks with school supplies on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, or until supplies last.

The church is located at 7541 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge.

For more information, call 850-573-5105.

Revival at It’s

All about JesusA revival/worship event will be held Aug. 4-6 at It’s All About Jesus Outreach Ministries, located at 4219 Bryan St., in Greenwood.

Guest speaker will be Min. Katina Oliver. Services begin at 7 p.m.

The theme of the revival comes from 2nd Chronicles 7:14. Pastor Bobbie Donaldson is asking that those planning to attend/support the revival set aside the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for fasting, prayer and meditation upon the theme from Aug. 1-6.

For more information, call Donaldson at 850-718-7712.

Youth Bible study concludes at First PresbyterianDr. Raymond Guterman, interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mariana, will lead the final installment of a short Bible study series for youth on Wednesday, July 27, at 11:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.

The session will be followed by a lunch somewhere in Jackson County. The discussion will come from a parable of Jesus.

All youth are invited. Call 850-765-3659 for information.

The church is located at the corner of Clinton and Jefferson streets in Marianna.

Also, the church has weekly Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m.

Back-to-school

bash at Sunrise Worship CenterSunrise Worship Center will host a back-to-school bash on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2957 Hall St. in Marianna.

The free event will include school supplies and book bag giveaways, food, games and more.

For more information call 850-394-4967 or visit the Sunrise Worship Center Facebook page.

Lovedale Baptist to host 5th Sunday singOn Sunday, July 31, Lovedale Baptist Church will host a Fifth-Sunday sing at 6 p.m.

Pastor Thomas Anderson and congregation invite all to attend.

A time of fellowship will follow the sing.

For more information, call 850-692-5415.