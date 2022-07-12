Jackson County religion briefs

Farm Share distribution

is July 19Farm Share free produce distribution will be held at Cypress United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 19 from 1 p.m. until supplies are depleted. It is a drive-through distribution. The church is located at 6267 Cemetery Ave., Cypress. GPS recognizes as a Grand Ridge address.

Youth Bible study at First PresbyterianDr. Raymond Guterman, interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mariana, will be leading short Bible studies for youth on July 13, 20, and 27 at 11:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. The sessions will be followed by a lunch somewhere in Jackson County. The discussions will come from several of the parables of Jesus. All youth are invited. Call 850-765-3659 for information. The church is located at the corner of Clinton and Jefferson streets in Marianna. Also, the church has weekly Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m.

‘Dual Day’ at Henshaw Chapel AMEHenshaw Chapel AME Church in Cottondale will have its annual Dual Day program on Sunday, July 17, at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Pamela White, pastor of H.O.T.C. Deliverance Ministries in Marianna. Henshaw Chapel pastor Rev. Lawrence Gantt and congregation invite all to attend and celebrate the theme “Brothers and Sisters Walking By Faith,” inspired by Hebrews 11: 1-6.

New Hope MBC revival setNew Hope Missionary Baptist Church congregation and interim pastor Kevin Williams announce the upcoming start of an annual revival at the church in Greenwood. The revival is July 13-15, beginning at 6 p.m. nightly, with pre-revival prayer meetings scheduled for July 11-12, also beginning at 6 p.m. The revival will be led by Rev. Danny Coachman.

Intercessory prayer event at Victory TabernacleAll local women are invited to take part in an intercessory prayer event at Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Christ on Saturday, July 23, at noon. “We want to pray for our pastors, our churches, our community leaders, our communities, (and) our families,” church leaders said in a press release about the event. The church is located at 6752 U.S. Highway 90, Grand Ridge.

Homecoming at New Home BaptistNew Home Baptist Church will celebrate its 110th year with a homecoming anniversary service on Sunday, July 17. All are invited. Dr. Jerry Oswalt will be the guest speaker. Services begin at 10 a.m. with an old-fashioned sing. Special guests will include Jack Cunningham, Ginger Golden, and Carolyn Watford; David Fowler and his group; and Diann Morris and Betty Barlow.

Worship service will begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served in the fellowship hall at noon. All are invited.