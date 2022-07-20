Jackson County religion briefs

Free backpacks, school supplies at Shady Grove

Shady Grove Pentecostal Church will give area students free backpacks with school supplies on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, or until supplies last.

The church is located at 7541 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge.

For more information, call 850-573-5105.

Revival at It’s All about Jesus

A revival/worship event will be held Aug. 4-6 at It’s All About Jesus Outreach Ministries, located at 4219 Bryan St., in Greenwood.

Guest speaker will be Min. Katina Oliver. Services begin at 7 p.m. The theme of the revival comes from 2nd Chronicles 7:14.

Pastor Bobbie Donaldson is asking that those planning to attend/support the revival set aside the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Aug. 1-6 for fasting, prayer and meditation upon the theme.

For more information, call Donaldson at 850-718-7712.

Youth Bible study continues at First Presbyterian

Dr. Raymond Guterman, interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mariana, will be leading short Bible studies for youth on July 20 and July 27 at 11:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.

The sessions will be followed by a lunch somewhere in Jackson County.

Discussions will come from several of the parables of Jesus. All youth are invited. Call 850-765-3659 for information.

The church is located at the corner of Clinton and Jefferson streets in Marianna. Also, the church has weekly Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m.

Intercessory prayer event at Victory Tabernacle

All local women are invited to take part in an intercessory prayer event at Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Christ on Saturday, July 23, at noon.

“We want to pray for our pastors, our churches, our community leaders, our communities, (and) our families,” church leaders said in a press release about the event.

The church is located at 6752 U.S. Highway 90, Grand Ridge.