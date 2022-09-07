Jackson County religion briefs

New Ebenezer MBC Harvest Day is Sept. 25

The New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3360 Garden view Road in Cottondale, will observe its annual Harvest Day celebration on Sunday September 25, at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. James Dickson, associate pastor of Pleasant Grove AME church.

Carry out lunch will be served immediately after the service.

Pastor Dr. Henry Forward and congregation invite all to attend.

Local Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry

After nearly 2.5 years since Jehovah’s Witnesses stopped our door-to-door ministry due to the pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed its door-to-door ministry on September 1st in Jackson County.

Willing Workers at St. Phillip MBC on Sept. 10

The Willing Workers will be running a special service on Saturday, Sept. 10 at St. Phillip Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. It’s located 205 Holy Neck Drive, Marianna.