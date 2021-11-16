Jackson County resolution supports restoration of Springfield School

Meeting in special session Tuesday morning with a number of topics on the agenda, Jackson County Commissioners passed a resolution that morning expressing support for efforts to restore and preserve Springfield School and the five acres of land associated with it as a cultural and historical resource.

The old school, located at 4194 Union Road, was built in 1936 by the local community and was completed by the National Youth Administration. It is listed in the Florida Master Site File and is to be preserved as a cultural and historical resource site.

It originally was for African-American children in grades one through eight and was used from 1937 to 1956, when its students were transferred to either Jackson County Training School in Marianna or to St. Paul High School in Campbellton.

Since 1969 it has been under the ownership of the Springfield African Methodist Episcopal Church and the church has approved the submission of an application for funds to preserve and restore the school building.

