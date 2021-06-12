Jackson County Road and Bridge under review

Jackson County Road and Bridge may soon be undergoing a significant reorganization. Jackson County Commissioners and county staff are working out the possible changes, saying there are several issues that need to be addressed.
Among the troubles: The recent resignations of the department’s superintendent/Public Works Director, along with the second-in-command a week or so later, and 17 rank-and-file vacancies on the labor crew.
Those losses make it difficult for the remaining employees to cover the hundreds dirt road miles and ditches they’re responsible for keeping in shape.
There are other issues, as well, commissioners acknowledged Tuesday in a special meeting on the subject. It was the first of two sessions planned right now to addresses the possibility of re-organizing the department. Another such session is scheduled for July 13, the same day of the board regular first meeting of the month. It’s set for 9:15 that morning, but could commence later, after the board finishes its regular agenda.
In the Tuesday special meeting, board members identified three major and other underlying circumstances they want addressed by administrative staff in formulating a solution. Communications as well as general operational and structural setups need a fresh look, they say.
As for communication problems, board members say they have no way of knowing, much of the time, whether a given task they’ve assigned has been accomplished and therefore they cannot respond adequately to inquiries from their constituents that have reported road problems and then want to know where things stand.
A new software system being explored right now could be one answer to that, it was revealed Tuesday. Some commissioners indicated that they want a system where their crew leaders can input up-to-the-minute information on their work projects and that board members can access at any time. One commissioner, Clint Pate, suggested that the public should perhaps also have access to the real-time information and be able to enter notes. “We need some kind of software where I or a supervisor or even the citizen can put something in so that everyone knows what’s going on, that (the road crew) is going to fix ‘that’ tomorrow,” Pate said. We do have other issues but this is a big one.”
One commissioner’s suggested solution to the department’s communications-related difficulties met with disagreement from some of his fellow board members.
New District 3 Commissioner Paul Donofro Jr. said he felt it might be good idea to do away with the current practice of assigning district supervisors to handle all the road/bridge issues in their territory. Instead, he said, the county should consider assigning supervisors to be in charge of handling specific types of road tasks across the entire county. For instance, he said, one could be put in charge of mowing and litter, another in charge of bridges, another in charge of dirt roads, etc.
He said he’s heard for years that the current system leads to some problems.
For instance, he said, having district supervisors sets up a circumstance in which a supervisor and a commissioner naturally develop a relationship in which the board member begins to feel comfortable assigning extra things to that individual and his crew. This can result in routine tasks assigned by departmental leadership going undone or excessively delayed, he suggested. With two bosses to answer to, misdirection can result, Donofro said.
But Commissioner Jim Peacock said being able to call on a district-assigned supervisor is vital.
“If I didn’t talk to (the District supervisor), I wouldn’t get anything done,” he said. “I have to rely on him. I’ve got 189 miles of dirt roads and, trust me, there’s always someone calling about a problem. If I’ve got to call road and bridge, number one, they won’t be around, they’re closed, and I can’t get to them ... if I’ve got to call them ... why complicate the issue? If I can call (the district supervisor) and I can say, go (look at or respond to a reported situation), I’m communicating with someone that speaks the same language.”
Commissioner Clint Pate pointed out that Donofro may not be able to grasp what other commissioners face. In responding to Donofro’s suggestion, he said, “ ... you have three miles; we have hundreds of mile. I think we do need these (district-assigned supervisors). If I have to call and explain something to the person in road and bridge, is that going to get relayed exactly as to what needs to be done?”
Peacock chimed in with a “no” at that point.
District 1’s Alex McKinnie, although he didn’t speak directly to Donofro’s idea about changing how supervisors are used, agreed with that fellow commissioner on the need for adherence to a clear chain of command, saying that he thinks it’s critical to come up with a system “where everyone knows what’s going on ... and some way that makes sure the priority (on the list of things to do) is taken care of.”
County staffer Rett Daniels weighed in on the importance of contacting the office when something special is needed, saying it adds a tracking factor that is critical. “When it doesn’t go through the office, you don’t know what’s stacked up, and you’re making a call, and they’re doing what you say first ... it backlogs what was on the schedule.”
Peacock responded. “We tried this (having work assignments come only directly from the office) when I got on the board ... it didn’t work, and guess who they’re calling? Me. And then ‘why didn’t you do this.’ If you can come up with a better system, I’m all for it.”
Commissioner Eric Hill also spoke in favor of keeping the current arrangement, saying that being able to call a district supervisor is an important tool and helps with efficient use of resources. “There are so many situations ... .someone calls me, says ‘I’m looking at the tail lights (of a piece of road equipment) ... I need him to come back now’ (to take care of something that didn’t get done during the driver’s visit to the area). I can call him, this way, and have the grader turn back (immediately) ... the simple basis of this is, I need direct contact (with my district supervisor) when I need something done. I don’t mind him calling his office and getting a work order done when he’s going to get it done ... for me to go through (a more complicated) process is asinine. I can call him and he can coordinate: It’s his business to run my district (road program).”
At the same time, Hill suggested that a “triage” team might be put together to handle problems that arise outside the typical daily chores of the work crews. There is some indication that county staff is considering a “special projects” division toward that purpose, based on discussion that day.
As for the shortage of road and bridge personnel, Hill said the hiring process needs to speed up. “We shouldn’t be sitting on applications,” he said. He encouraged Rett Daniels, who is helping mind road and bridge while it is without a superintendent, to set up interviews immediately when the county gets those in. Weed out the ones that have minimum salary needs that the county can’t meet, Hill said, and move on and start hiring (from the remaining qualified pool).
He went on to say that the county needs to figure out why the department keeps losing people. “They’re leaving for a reason,” he commented.
Peacock also spoke on that subject. “You’re not going to keep operators if you treat them the way you’ve been treating them,” he said. He didn’t elaborate but his comments came during a discussion about salaries.
Hill also brought up another problem: Currently there are pieces of equipment that some previous superintendents ordered but which, on their departure or even before it, are rarely used. There’s another circumstance as well, commissioners say: Too many pieces of expensive equipment are too often idle because they stay in a state of disrepair.
Hill said the department needs a plan it can stick to in addressing the fact that it has an aging fleet of known critical equipment. “We need to know what we need, and stop changing the order,” he said.
Hill went on to talk about personnel needed in the future. He said he doesn’t believe the county needs to spend money on hiring a new in-house engineer for road department projects.
That position is currently vacant. Instead, he indicated, the county should hire contract engineers as needed for specific projects and perhaps use what would have been an engineer’s salary on other departmental needs.
That comment led to further discussion about how the department is organized generally and what change might be needed as to the duties of the top two employee positions as well as in the assignments of the rank-and-file.
Rate-of-pay for road and bridge has also been a sticking point.
Some commissioners have acknowledged that the wage could be one reason the county keeps losing workers. But to raise base salary to a competitive level can leave long-termers resentful of having worked for many years under a certain pay scale only to see a new worker drawing a paycheck not much lower than theirs, some of them have said.
Hill hinted that the problem of securing and keeping enough workers for the road department might be getting even worse. He said he’s hearing “rumblings about some big projects coming” where equipment operators might be earning starting pay of $19 or $20 an hour elsewhere. That’s powerful additional competition.
The wage issue is expected to come up at budget time, which starts soon. On Tuesday, board members set the dates for those days of deliberation: They begin July 26-29, and continue Aug. 2-5.
The road-and-bridge discussion will continue, but for now, staff will be looking closer at the job descriptions for the open superintendent’s position and that for the second-in-command. Based on a comment by Rett Daniels toward the close of the meeting Tuesday, those could be rewritten so that the second slot is responsible for special projects in road construction maintenance, while the superintendent is responsible overall and would coordinate with the second for potential special project staff assignments, leaving general maintenance duties to be overseen by the district supervisors with input from the superintendent.
While the department does have its problems, commissioners say it does have its positives. For instance, Peacock said, it has employees like Kyle Chambliss, the man named the county’s Employee of the Month for May.
He’s a heavy-equipment operator that Peacock witnessed performing an act of off-duty heroism one rainy day a few weeks ago.
“(On a) Saturday two or three weeks ago I was checking roads ... (there was heavy rain) and on Highway 71 some vehicles were stranded and there was a stalled vehicle with a black truck behind it,” Peacock said. “The guy (in the truck) got out and helped push the stalled vehicle out (of the roadway).He said to me, ‘If y’all need me I’m ready to go to work. I’ll take my family home.’ It was Kyle.”
That kind of dedication, commissioners agreed, is what they’re looking for in candidates for the many road and bridge vacancies.
Company chosen to provide new R&B headquarters
In other news regarding Road and Bridge, commissioners on Tuesday chose the company that will provide and install a new 7,200 sq. ft. office building for the department. Board members awarded the $1,390,000 job to CPWG, out of Tampa, the low bidder among the five that provided proposals for the project.
The contract requires the company to provide a metal pre-fabricated building, do site work, including grading, paving and striping a parking lot, and install the building, it’s metal roof, and the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumping systems as well as interior partitions, doors and other necessary hardware.
The contract will be brought to the board for final approval before work commences. The contractor will then have 120 days to complete the work.
The majority of the cost will be paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is expected to contribute $715,130. Heavily damaged in Hurricane Michael, the old R&B building had an insurance payout, with $606,966 of that settlement going toward the cost of the new. The county will be responsible for no more than $67,902 additional dollars if its share of the obligation is not ultimately taken on by another funding entity.
The proposed location of the new building is adjacent to the department’s fleet maintenance building.
The proposed floor plan includes office space for a Public Transportation Director, who serves as the Road and Bridge Superintendent in that role, an office for his/her assistant superintendent, space for a special projects supervisor, a sign shop, a conference room, payroll/records office, a room for an engineering tech and planning space therein, and offices for District 1, 2, 4 and 5 team supervisors. Supervisory and road maintenance duties for District 3—-with less than four miles of dirt roads—are split between the crews in districts 1 and 2. A business office, administrative support office, a break room and a large room for employees’ general occupancy are also included in the floor plan.