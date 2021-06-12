Jackson County Road and Bridge under review

Peacock chimed in with a “no” at that point.

District 1’s Alex McKinnie, although he didn’t speak directly to Donofro’s idea about changing how supervisors are used, agreed with that fellow commissioner on the need for adherence to a clear chain of command, saying that he thinks it’s critical to come up with a system “where everyone knows what’s going on ... and some way that makes sure the priority (on the list of things to do) is taken care of.”

County staffer Rett Daniels weighed in on the importance of contacting the office when something special is needed, saying it adds a tracking factor that is critical. “When it doesn’t go through the office, you don’t know what’s stacked up, and you’re making a call, and they’re doing what you say first ... it backlogs what was on the schedule.”

Peacock responded. “We tried this (having work assignments come only directly from the office) when I got on the board ... it didn’t work, and guess who they’re calling? Me. And then ‘why didn’t you do this.’ If you can come up with a better system, I’m all for it.”