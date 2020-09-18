Jackson County road crews to work through weekend

Jackson County Road and Bridge crews will toil on through the weekend to get roads back in shape after days of rain associated with massive Hurricane Sally’s slow journey toward land some 200 miles away at Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Also, the crew supervisors were busy showing some of those damaged roads to a FEMA representative on Friday as the local government lays its groundwork in seek the agency’s assistance in recovering some of its costs in storm recovery.
“A preliminary damage assessment team(from FEMA) is boots on the ground today,” said Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels on Friday. “Once they review the damage, they will determine if we will qualify for FEMA reimbursement. We are working closely with them to show them the damage. Road and Bridge will work through the weekend to address the most pressing issues.”
The Florida Department of Transportation advises that State Road 166 (Caverns Road) was closed as of Friday mid-morning from Russell Road to State Road 71 due to flooding in the area.
The following is the road caution/closure report was issued by Jackson County on Friday morning, the latest available as of press time. It should be noted that the list is in constant flux as repairs are made and conditions change:
District 1
- Osceola Avenue: Closed.
- Willis Road: Use caution in the area of Kimbell Road.
District 2
- Aycock Road: Closed (Palmview to Lovewood).
- Canary Road: The first quarter-mile closed.
- Crow Road: Closed.
- Gardenview Road: Use caution east of Alford.
- Gum Creek Road: Closed.
- Old Airbase Road: Use caution near Pooser Road.
District 3
- Odom Drive: Use caution near State Road 71.
District 4
- Bartlett Road: Closed north of Ireland Road.
- Carlsbad Road: Closed near Emerald Drive.
- Chason Road: Closed from addresses 149 through 161, use caution from 149 to Hasty Pond Road.
- Chips Drive: Use caution from Glisson Lane westward a quarter-mile.
- Colorado Road: Closed (April Lane to June Road).
- Curlee Road: Use caution between Gemini Loop and Howell Road.
- Dry Creek Road: Closed at Iron Bridge Road. Use caution from State Road 73 South to Gunja Drive.
- Fairview Road: Use caution north of Pine Ridge Church Road.
- Gemini Loop: Closed (between Salem and Williams).
- Hasty Pond Road: Closed between Maddox and 4110 Hasty Pond.
- Hill Farm Road: Closed (State Farm to Sinai).
- Iron Bridge Road: Closed between Maddox Road and bridge, and between McCormick Road and SR 73. Use caution between Maddox Road and McCormick Road.
- Josephene Road: Use caution.
- Lambert Road: Closed.
- Laramore Road: Use caution a tenth-mile west of Pittman Hill Road.
- Maddox Road: Local traffic only between Bedford and Hasty Pond roads, between Bedford Road and SR 73, and south of Hasty Pond Road.
- McKeown Mill Road: Use caution near addresses 7555 and 7567.
- Pittman Hill Road: Local traffic only north and south of McCormick Road.
- Ocheesee Landing Road: Use caution near address 1108.
District 5
- Waterberry Road: Closed from Nobles to Hamilton roads.
