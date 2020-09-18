Jackson County road crews to work through weekend

Jackson County Road and Bridge crews will toil on through the weekend to get roads back in shape after days of rain associated with massive Hurricane Sally’s slow journey toward land some 200 miles away at Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Also, the crew supervisors were busy showing some of those damaged roads to a FEMA representative on Friday as the local government lays its groundwork in seek the agency’s assistance in recovering some of its costs in storm recovery.

“A preliminary damage assessment team(from FEMA) is boots on the ground today,” said Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels on Friday. “Once they review the damage, they will determine if we will qualify for FEMA reimbursement. We are working closely with them to show them the damage. Road and Bridge will work through the weekend to address the most pressing issues.”

The Florida Department of Transportation advises that State Road 166 (Caverns Road) was closed as of Friday mid-morning from Russell Road to State Road 71 due to flooding in the area.

The following is the road caution/closure report was issued by Jackson County on Friday morning, the latest available as of press time. It should be noted that the list is in constant flux as repairs are made and conditions change: