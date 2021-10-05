Jackson County School Board sets special workshop for field trip

The Jackson County School Board is taking a field trip next Thursday, Oct. 14, meeting in a special workshop at the county school system’s Support Services building on the north side of the Marianna K-8 school at 2 p.m.

The building is located at 3528 Russell Road and is being renovated to serve several purposes.

No vote will be taken at the session and its only purpose is to conduct a walking tour of the Support Services building as the board considers the future of the property. It is under renovation and being prepared to become headquarters for district food service office staff and for the district’s maintenance department staff.

The site is also slated to become headquarters for the storage and assembly of food items for the Backpacks for Kids program.

School officials are also considering it as a new home for the district’s transportation department.

The structure was purchased by the school system in November of 2019, according to information provided by the office of Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton.

The property includes a warehouse measuring 16,000 square feet and four acres of property, school officials advised.