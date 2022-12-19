Jackson County School Board, Sneads, Grand Ridge meet

A special workshop with three governing bodies — the Jackson County School Board and the towns of Sneads and Grand Ridge — was held Tuesday, Dec. 13, concerning plans to build a new Pre-K-8 school to serve those two towns.

Currently, each town has its own school for the lower grades. The new potential school to house them all was originally set to be located at “Four Points,” just on the edge of Sneads. Now, the school board is looking to build it in Grand Ridge. That’s not going over well with the leadership of Sneads.

Sneads City Manager Lee Garner summarized the session in a press release, indicating concerns about the school board’s shifting the proposed location from “Four Points,” which is located near the Sneads city limits, to Grand Ridge. Garner said in his summary that it came as a surprise.

Garner said School Board Chairman Chris Johnson went over details leading to the decision for the change in location from the Four Points area to Grand Ridge, noting some of the problems encountered with the land that had been purchased in the Four Points area. Those included some environmental and soil conditions, along with additional expenses associated with site preparation.

Sneads Town Council President Mike Weeks stated his preference would be build a new school in Sneads due to the infrastructure already in place, if deemed needed.

School Board Attorney Clay Milton discussed in more detail the issue regarding the change in proposed location, Garner said.

The School Board had talked about potentially using the Grand Ridge sports complex as a place for parking/loading and for sporting events, but Milton disclosed that a consultation with the Department of Economic Opportunity, the agency funding the new school, revealed that such use will not be feasible because of some conditions related to the repayment of a state loan associated with the complex.

The school board now plans to use land south of the proposed school for parking and loading/unloading areas.

“Sneads Town Attorney Dan Cox made some comments regarding his exploration of the funding process, demographics of school attendees, questioned transportation procedures,” Garner said, “and discussed the fact that Sneads has a police department, an ambulance assigned on site at city hall, along with a volunteer fire department and in those ways could support a new school, if constructed in the town limits.”

Garner said Cox also stated that there was adequate land available from state resources in Sneads that could accommodate the new school and that he felt sure a plan could be worked out for the school board to obtain a nearly shovel-ready location within the town limits.

Garner also summarized his own comments.

He said he began is comments by noting the he “can find no record of the school board providing draft copies of the Tentative District Educational Facilities Plan to the Town of Sneads for review for the past five (5) years as required by state statute 1013.35(C), in which all the reported change in location of the school was contained.”

He went on to say that the first time the town of Sneads knew of the change in location from Four Points to Grand Ridge was on Nov. 22, when he read an announcement in the newspaper of the meeting previously held in Grand Ridge.

Garner said his comments also included some information on the demographics of the school attendees, noting some apparent concern from parents about the notion of a combination of Pre-K and elementary school, with larger and older children in grades 7 and 8.

He asked about more details of transporting the children and expressed concerns about how the bus ride might eat into family time at home.

Garner said that from the time of his employment with the Town of Sneads which began Aug. 20, 2020, until recently, “every comment or discussion regarding the school was that it was going to be constructed on the 160 acres purchased at Four Points and never had Grand Ridge mentioned.”

He said he was concerned even more to learn the land purchased was annexed into the Town of Grand Ridge in May of 2020.

Superintendent Steve Benton said all this occurred before he came into office, according to Garner.

Amy Glass, a teacher from Sneads Elementary School, read a prepared statement regarding the current situation and requested that school remain in Sneads as currently structured and the school as currently structured in Grand Ridge remain, with some needed upgrades to each school.

“She stated that out of the fifteen years the State of Florida has been issuing letter grades, the Sneads School has been the most ‘A’ graded school and is the best school in the county. If it is not broken, why fix it? She also had comments regarding combining the two schools together and the problems this would cause with all the ages on the same campus,” Garner wrote in his summary.

According to Garner, Grand Ridge town council did not make comment in the session.

The meeting concluded with no action taken regarding the matter.