Jackson County School Board, support staff agree to contract

The Jackson County School Board and school support staff have agreed on a 2022-23 contract that sets the workers’ minimum hourly pay at $15 and gives them a $1,000 bonus.

The agreement was ratified with 95 percent of employees voting in favor of it, according to a press release issued last week by the Jackson County School Board in cooperation with the Jackson Educational Support Professional Association Leadership Team.

“With the new salary schedule, all JCSB support employee salaries will meet or exceed the $15 per hour minimum wage requirement,” the release states. “The contract ratification also includes one additional Bereavement Leave day, a Bus Driver Perfect Attendance Bonus, and a $1,000 Disaster Relief Payment to all support employees, in recognition of the service done during the pandemic,” it continued.

Superintendent Steve Benton was quoted in the announcement. “I am pleased that we were able to offer raises to all our support employees,”Benton’s statement reads. “There were significant increases to many positions that had previously been the lowest-paid employees. We have a great team of employees who are dedicated to serving the schools and departments for which they work.”

JESPA President Resa Hunter was also quoted. “The JESPA bargaining team and its members would like to thank the Jackson County School Board, Superintendent Steve Benton, and the District bargaining team for working in a collaborative manner with JESPA to reach this 2022-2023 Contract Ratification Agreement,” Hunter’s statement read.

Contract negotiations continue with the Jackson County Education Association, the teachers’ union, school officials said.