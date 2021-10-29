Jackson County School Board takes a field trip

The Jackson County School Board took a field trip on Thursday, Oct. 14, meeting in a special workshop at the county school system’s Support Services building on the north side of the Marianna K-8 school that day.

It is located at 3528 Russell Road and is being renovated to serve several purposes.

No vote was taken at the session and the tour did not result in any board action at the subsequent regular board meeting that followed.

The building is under renovation and being prepared to become headquarters for district food service office staff and for the district’s maintenance department staff. It’s also slated to become headquarters for the storage and assembly of food items for the Backpacks for Kids program.

School officials are also considering it as new site for the district’s transportation department.

The structure was purchased by the school system in November of 2019, according to information provided by the office of Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton.