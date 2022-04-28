Jackson County School Board to combine May workshop, regular meeting

The Jackson County School Board will combine its May workshop and regular board meeting into one session to be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

The change was made to accommodate the graduation schedule in that time frame, school officials said in a press release Monday.

The release also stated that the agenda for the combined meetings will be posted on the district website at www.jcsb.org. The agenda was not yet available there at this writing.

Individuals wishing to address the board should arrive shortly ahead of the meeting to fill out a “request to speak” card, official said.

School officials also noted, in a separate release, the following graduation dates in Jackson County as of the latest schedule - there had been one amendment from the original as of Monday, with Hope School and Jackson Alternative School switching dates due to the scheduling of Special Olympics events.

The latest schedule is shown below:

Tuesday, May 17

Hope School at 10 a.m.

Adult Education at 6 p.m.

Sneads High School at 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Graceville High School at 6 p.m.

Cottondale High School at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 20

Jackson Alternative School at 10 a.m.

Malone School at 6 p.m.

Marianna High School at 8 p.m.